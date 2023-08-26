Check out who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn on Saturday

Day 3 of the State Fair is underway and plenty of folks were at the State Fairgrounds enjoying the mild weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair is up and running and guests continue to find their way to the KARE 11 Barn!

Here's a look at everyone who stopped by:

KARE 11 Saturday morning show

The Barn was packed on Saturday morning when folks came out to watch Bel, Chris, Laura and Bobby.

Helping Paws

The organization has over 35 years of experience in training and placing assistance dogs in Minnesota.

Cookbook author Amy Thielen

Thielen shared a tomato-filled recipe suggestion from her new book, "Company," while visiting KARE 11 Saturday.

The Hamel Rodeo

The volunteer-run event is scheduled for July 11-14, 2024.

Minnesota Bound

Minnesota Bound's log cabin is located at the North Woods on Cooper Street.

Kowalski's

Pickles have been a big hit at the State Fair this year. Here's how to make your own.

2 p.m Live at the KARE 11 Barn

Mae Simpson rocked the stage with their blend of funk and rock and roll.

Watch more from the 2023 Minnesota State Fair:

Check out all of KARE 11's coverage of the State Fair in our YouTube playlist:





WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+