Check out who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn on Saturday

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair is up and running and guests continue to find their way to the KARE 11 Barn!
Here's a look at everyone who stopped by:
KARE 11 Saturday morning show
The Barn was packed on Saturday morning when folks came out to watch Bel, Chris, Laura and Bobby.
Helping Paws
The organization has over 35 years of experience in training and placing assistance dogs in Minnesota.
Cookbook author Amy Thielen
Thielen shared a tomato-filled recipe suggestion from her new book, "Company," while visiting KARE 11 Saturday.
The Hamel Rodeo
The volunteer-run event is scheduled for July 11-14, 2024.
Minnesota Bound
Minnesota Bound's log cabin is located at the North Woods on Cooper Street.
Kowalski's
Pickles have been a big hit at the State Fair this year. Here's how to make your own.
2 p.m Live at the KARE 11 Barn
Mae Simpson rocked the stage with their blend of funk and rock and roll.
