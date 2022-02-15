'Kickoff to Summer at the Fair' returns in 2022

Sign up today to enter the ticket lottery for a chance to eat your favorite state fair foods, listen to music and ride the Giant Slide ahead of the summer crowds.

ST PAUL, Minn. — After a rousing success last summer, the "Kickoff to Summer at the Fair" is returning to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this May.

There will be more than 30 of your favorite State Fair food and beverage vendors, an eclectic lineup of music and entertainment, Trivia Mafia games, the Giant Slide and other more to see and do. The fair preview runs from Thursday, May 26 to Monday, May 30.

Food, drinks, music and all of the family fun will be available through a ticket lottery system. There will be space for 15,000 of your closest friends in each session, and while tickets cost $12.50 per adult, as always, kids under 4 are free.

“Last year’s Kickoff to Summer was even more popular than we had hoped it would be,” said State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer. “People really enjoyed getting together for a little slice of the fair, and we’re happy to bring the event back this year.”

Lottery registration is open now through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. There is no fee required to register. Those selected will have the opportunity to purchase up to six tickets, with prices set at $12.50 per person. Children age 4 and younger get in free.

The available "Kickoff to Summer at the Fair" timeslots are as follows:

Thursday, May 26, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 29, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests will be required to follow all Minnesota State Fair policies and protocols (including health, safety and security) in place at the time of the event.

To enter and for more information about the event visit the Minnesota State Fair website here. You can also find a list of food vendors, musical acts, and information about a variety of fair events.