Calling all State Fair fanatics! Tickets on sale Thursday for 'Kickoff to Summer at the Fair'

ST PAUL, Minn. — It might not feel like it with all the snow on the ground, but rest assured, summer is on the horizon.

And that means we're just a few months away from Minnesota State Fair season too!

For fair fans that can't wait until August, the "Kickoff to Summer at the Fair" gets underway in just a few weeks.

Tickets for the four-day event, which runs from May 25-28 at the State Fairgrounds, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6. For adults, tickets purchased online in advance are $12.50; kids ages 4 and under get in for free.

At the gate, tickets will cost $15.50 for adults.

Inside the gates, you'll find more than 30 food and beverage vendors, music and entertainment, demos, door prizes, appearances by State Fair mascots Fairchild and Fairborne, shopping and more.

Want to burn off a few calories before hitting up your favorite food spots? The Milk Run 5K Race begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4. Admission tickets and Grandstand concert tickets are on sale now.

