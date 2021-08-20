A kid's guide to the Minnesota State Fair

Check out these ideas for learning and fun for your little ones at the fair.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on 8/20/21

Many know about the Minnesota State Fair's Giant Slide and have been to the Miracle of Birth Center, but even a seasoned fair veteran may have missed a few things over the years.

Brand new this year is a Kids Guide on the Minnesota State Fair's website. It is your one-stop-shop for information about identification bracelets, different kids attractions and different amenities like breastfeeding facilities.

Parents and kids can plan their whole day, like when to visit the Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park for music and entertainment, and Kemps Little Farm Hands.

Inside the Family Fair area there are different attractions like Alphabet Forest and Math on a Stick that can serve as quieter places for young ones.

For the adventure-seekers in the family, Danielle Dullinger with the Minnesota State Fair suggests checking out some of the 40 rides at Kidway geared towards young tykes.

"We do have three new rides at Kidway this year so make sure to check it out," Dullinger said.

If you have kids with sensory issues, there's something special this year.

"A brand new feature that we do have at the fair this year is the Fraser Sensory Building," Dullinger said. "Staffed by trained Fraser staff, who know how to deal with these sensory processing challenges."

You can't forget about the food at the fair! Dullinger suggests using the Fair Food Finder on the fair's website to view every vendor's full menu.

As always, kids 4 and under get in free to the fair.