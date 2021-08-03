Here are the new brews and beverages you can quaff at the MN State Fair

We're talking 56 new offerings, from ciders and seltzers to fruit-infused beers and slushies.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on June 29, 2021.

It's no secret that food is the main draw for many at the Minnesota State Fair, and like most years there are plenty of new offerings to sample.

That being said, it's also important to have something awesome to wash that food down with, and the Great Minnesota Get-Together is doing its part to provide a large list of options. We're talking 56 new beverages being tapped or poured, ranging from ciders and seltzers to fruit-infused beers and slushies.

Here is the complete list of new bevies, courtesy of our friends at the fair.

Aromatic Mike’s® Hard Lemonade Slushie

Mike's® Hard Lemonade with added rhubarb bitters gets the slushie treatment. 8% ABV.

At Shanghaied Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Beach Cruiser Hard Cider

All-natural pineapple, passion fruit and guava lend a tropical vibe to this refreshing hard cider. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Sociable Cider Werks.

At Shanghaied Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Berry Bazaar Kölsch-Style Ale

This mildly tart Kölsch-style ale is brewed with black currant and cranberry purees. Lightly hopped, slightly hazy and low in carbonation, it features aromas of mixed berries and finishes with hints of pie crust. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minnesota, by Summit Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the International Bazaar Stage.

At Shanghaied Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Blondie & Clyde

This thirst-crushing blonde ale pays tribute to the notorious Roaring Twenties Bee's Knees cocktail. With bright notes of orange and lemons, it is balanced with whispers of juniper and features a powdered honey rim. 6% ABV, 20 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville, Minnesota, by Bent Brewstillery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Blue Razzmatazz

This colorful fusion of beer and blue raspberry results in perfectly balanced sweetness. 5% ABV, 10 IBUs. Brewed in Big Lake, Minnesota, by Lupulin Brewing Company.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Bolo Blue: Tropical Punch Hard Seltzer

Set sail on the smooth seas of refreshment with this specially crafted tropical punch-flavored hard seltzer. This cerulean seltzer is swimming with fruity notes of pineapple, passion fruit and mango and garnished with a Swedish Fish. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

At Café Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson Streets

Brianna Banana Breeze Wine Slushie

Slightly sweet and fruity Brianna wine is mixed with strawberry and banana flavorings in this refreshing slushie. Wine made in Waconia, Minnesota, by Parley Lake Winery.

At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson Avenues

Buoyed Up Mango Shandy

This light, tropical and refreshing ale is brewed with crushed mango. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Mankato, Minnesota, by Mankato Brewery.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Buzzin Moscow Mule Slushie

This frozen classic Moscow Mule slushie features flavors of ginger beer and lime with a dash of aromatic bitters.

5.9% ABV.

At Shanghaied Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Caramel Apple Craft Seltzer

A light, bubbly and refreshing seltzer crafted with bright, crisp green apple. Served in a glass rimmed with buttery rich caramel, which blends perfectly with each tantalizing sip. 5% ABV. Brewed in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, by Big Wood Brewery.

At Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson Streets

Caribbean Dream Passion Fruit Tart Ale

Take your palate on a trip to the Caribbean with this fruit-forward beer. Sweet and tropical passion fruit flavors mingle with a light body and a pop of tartness that begs for another sip. 6% ABV, 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Surly Brewing Co.

At Café Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson Streets

Celegrapetion Ale

This bright and grippy Italian grape ale is made with Sangiovese grapes and features notes of citrus, rose and spice. It finishes off-dry with loads of berries on the end. Made with 100% Minnesota malt and hops. 6.5% ABV, 20 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville, Minnesota, by Bent Brewstillery.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets

Cherry-Go-Round

Dusty crimson in color, this brew is made with 6,600 pounds of Montmorency cherries for a lingering sour-yet-sweet cherry zest over a toasty malt backbone. 6.4% ABV, 5 IBUs. Brewed in New Ulm, Minnesota, by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

At Schell's Pavilion, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Clasico Salted Lime Cream Ale

An American classic cream ale made with Lake Superior water and CZN hops takes on south-of-the-border flair thanks to hints of salt and lime. 5% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minnesota, by Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes Avenues, outside The Garden

Clawgarita

A refreshing blend of award-winning Tejas Margarita Mix combined with White Claw Hard Seltzer. 5% ABV.

At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Collaboration Lager

This hop-forward amber lager features brilliant clarity and subtle sweetness. 5.4% ABV, 26 IBUs. Brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

At Leinie Lodge, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Dan Patch and Judson Avenues, just south of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell

Cotton Candy Hard Seltzer

A refreshing hard seltzer with a cotton candy twist. Enjoy this fizzy gluten-free sweet treat in a glass. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Flirty Fruity Bubbles

This bubbly, playful powerhouse is bursting with fruity flavors. It delights with a blast of icy cold nostalgia and comes whimsically rimmed with a rainbow of crushed Fruity Pebbles. Served on ice. 8% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, by Cannon River Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Frozen Fruit Punch

A refreshing frozen hard seltzer with the tropical flavors of passion fruit, pineapple, mango and hibiscus. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis Minnesota, by The Freehouse.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Ginger Shandy

A collaboration featuring The Freehouse's No. 1 Kölsch and Earl Giles ginger beer with a squeeze of fresh citrus. 5% ABV, 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis Minnesota, by The Freehouse.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Golden Cookies N Cream Ale

A classic combination of cookies and cream plus a hint of vanilla are highlighted in this dessert-like ale. 5.6% ABV, 20 IBUs. Brewed in Waconia, Minnesota, by Waconia Brewing Company.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Grip and Rip IPA

Brewed in collaboration with former Minnesota Twins baseball star Trevor Plouffe, this classic American IPA knocks it out of the park with bold citrus, tropical hop flavor and a dry finish. 7.5% ABV, 60 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Surly Brewing Co.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes Avenues, outside The Garden

Guava Have It Hard Seltzer

Freshly pressed apples and guava are the backbone of this Squoze hard seltzer, enhanced with a touch of lime zest. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Sociable Cider Werks.

At Shanghaied Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

“Hans On” IPA

This special summer IPA bursts with notes of bright orange and pine from Simcoe and Bergamot hops, culminating in a classic, straightforward IPA. 6.8% ABV, 66 IBUs. Brewed in St. Paul, Minnesota, by Urban Growler Brewing Company.

Note: Only served in the Grandstand concert venue; concert ticket required (except on Sept. 5, when admission to the Amateur Talent Contest Finals is free).

At Hildebrand Concessions, located in the Grandstand concert venue

Homegrown Haze Hazy IPA

Proudly brewed with 100% Minnesota-grown ingredients, this hazy IPA is a delicious creamy beverage with a juicy flavor. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Key Lime Hypezig

A take on Leipzig German goses, this slightly tart beer is infused with key lime, vanilla, sea salt and coriander. 5% ABV, 5 IBUs. Brewed in Big Lake, Minnesota, by Lupulin Brewing Company.

At Aldo’s, Sabino’s, Swine & Spuds and Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum

Kirby Pucker Watermelon Paloma

Influenced by the classic Paloma cocktail, this beer undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus and then adds watermelon and a kiss of salt for sweet summer goodness. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Eastlake Craft Brewery.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes Avenues, outside The Garden

LuLu's Juicy MN Midway Hazy

This juicy, fruity and hazy IPA is perfect for summer, with Amarillo and Citra hops and a flavorful assortment of malts. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Surly Brewing Co.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Mango Sangria

Fruity, sweet GoGo red wine is mixed with mango to create this tropical berry sangria. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon Valley Winery.

At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson Avenues

Minnesota Maple Mead

Soft, smooth and effervescent mead is made from upper Midwestern honey and spiked with a splash of Minnesota maple syrup. Gluten-free. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Sociable Cider Werks.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Minnesota Mule Ale

Purees of ginger and lime mimic the flavor of a Moscow Mule cocktail in this refreshing ale. 4.4% ABV. Brewed in Eagan, Minnesota, by Bald Man Brewing.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

MN Brew Together Peaches and Cream Milkshake IPA

This milkshake IPA is packed with a creamy hop snap and conditioned on peaches and vanilla beans, then dry-hopped with El Dorado hops. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by a partnership between Modist Brewing and Dangerous Man Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes Avenues, outside The Garden

Mountain Brew

A fluorescent thirst-quencher, Mountain Brew is a bright citrus lager perfect for hot summer days. 5.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Indeed Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes Avenues, outside The Garden

OAKtoberfest

This Marzen-style Imperial Oktoberfest beer is aged in oak for more than two months, imparting a woody, nutty compliment to the toasty malt finish. 7.2% ABV, 20 IBUs. Brewed in New Ulm, Minnesota, by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

At Schell's Pavilion, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

OMG Seltzer Slushy

A mix of fruity flavors provides the OMG (orange, mango, guava) flavor profile. This refreshing frozen beverage is made with a tasty blend of a variety of Fulton seltzers. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Fulton Brewing.

At Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson Streets

Orange Solstice Shandy

This golden witbier is brewed with oranges and fresh lemon juice. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Mankato, Minnesota, by Mankato Brewery.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Outboard Motor Ale

Notes of lemon and orange peel are at the forefront of this summery, blonde citrus ale. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in San Diego, California, by Coronado Brewing Company.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Passion Berry Cider

Freshly pressed apples with a touch of cane sorghum and Willamette hops combine in this hard cider infused with passion fruit and fresh berries. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Sociable Cider Werks.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Peach Tree Ale

This clear American-style golden lager is accented with fresh peach flavor. 4% ABV. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minnesota, by Third Street Brewhouse.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Pomegranate Pils

A crisp German lager with pomegranate extract and notes of candied pomegranate. Bright nose with a slight tart finish. 5.1% ABV, 35 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Indeed Brewing Company.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets

Rasmelon Lemonade Slushy

This refreshing slushy drink is perfect for summer sippin'. It starts with lemonade then finishes off with watermelon Red Bull and raspberry White Claw.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Schandy

Weiss beer combined with lemonade has zesty lemon on the nose and a slightly sweet flavor. 3.7% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minnesota, by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

At Schell's Pavilion, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Strawberry Cream Ale

This brew has a soft malty aroma and a slightly sweet creamy texture. It finishes smooth and clean and is infused with flavors of lush, juicy strawberries. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minnesota, by Castle Danger Brewing.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Sweat Back Together

Keep cool with this double dry-hopped West Coast IPA that features notes of citrus and dank pine. 6.5% ABV, 80 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville, Minnesota, by Bent Brewstillery.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes Avenues, outside The Garden

Tangerine Titan

With a juicy tangerine flavor, a light, easy-drinking body and a crisp, tart finish, this summertime sipper just might be the nectar of the gods. 4.5% ABV, 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Surly Brewing Co.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets

The Shandlot Golden Tea Edition

With the flavor profile of an Arnie Palmer, this refresher pairs lemon shandy beer with an infusion of fresh-brewed black tea. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes Avenues, outside The Garden

Toga Party Kanu

This beer suitable for a Greek god features flavors of orange, lemon and lime and boasts copious amounts of zest while maintaining the neutral notes of Citra, Idaho 7 and El Dorado hops. 4.8% ABV, 48 IBUs. Brewed in Duluth, Minnesota, by Bent Paddle Brewing Company.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets

Triple Berry Cheesecake Lager

This lager is a tasty combination of cheesecake goodness and triple berry. It's a fruity, sweet berry blast in a glass that's a perfect fair-time treat. 5% ABV, 10 IBUs. Brewed in Mankato, Minnesota, by Mankato Brewery.

At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Tropical Smoothie Sour

This sour is brewed with malted barley, wheat malt and milk sugar, then conditioned with pineapple, mango and pink grapefruit. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Modist Brewing.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes Avenues, outside The Garden

Truly Energized Colada Slushy

A fruity, frozen, taste of the tropics combining Truly Hard Pineapple Seltzer and Coconut Berry Edition Red Bull, this tropical slushy is a blend of fruity flavors. It's topped off with pineapple gummy candy. 5% ABV.

At Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson Streets

Waffle Dog Breakfast Ale

Brewed with maple syrup, cinnamon and vanilla, this beer hits all of the right notes. Without being too sweet, this breakfast in-a-glass is delicious any time of day. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Insight Brewing.

At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

When Life Hands You Lemons-tini

Pucker up for this satisfying and sassy candied lemon martini cocktail showcasing bubbly white wine and garnished with Lemonhead candies. This beverage mimics classic vodka and triple-sec flavor essences to hit the spot. Served on ice. 8% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, by Cannon River Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Wildberry Bluff

This Midwestern rendition of White Zinfandel, made with Marquette grapes, is accented with a wildberry twist. Wine made in Winona, Minn., by Garvin Heights Vineyards.

At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson Avenues

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea

This non-alcoholic beverage starts with fresh brewed tea and adds in fresh lemon and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. (Gluten-free, vegan)

At Summer Lakes Beverage, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall Avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

Lake Storm Lemonade

This lavender-infused lemonade features other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. (Gluten-free, vegan)

At Summer Lakes Beverage, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall Avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

Wedge-Hammer

A refreshing mocktail of fresh ginger, orange and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. (Gluten-free, vegan)

At Summer Lakes Beverage, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall Avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

The following 29 returning beverages are found only at the Minnesota State Fair:

Black Cherry Coco Berry Slushie

A refreshing Black Cherry White Claw Hard Seltzer is mixed with energizing Coconut Berry Red Bull, creating a marvelous-tasting slushie. 5% ABV.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Blue Raspberry Wine Slushy

Country White Wine infused with blue raspberry flavor make for a cool, drinkable slushy. Wine made in Hastings, Minnesota, by Alexis Bailly Vineyard.

At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets

Campfire Lemon Shandy

Brewed with lemon juice and honey, this wheat ale is a slightly sweet, sessionable shandy. 5.2% ABV, 13 IBUs. Brewed in Mankato, Minnesota, by Mankato Brewery.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Candy Apple Hard Cider

This not-too-sweet caramelly crisp hard apple cider comes garnished with a caramel-drizzled apple slice. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Sociable Cider Werks.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Cherry Wine Slushy

Cherry flavor infused with Country White Wine to make a refreshing summer slushy. Wine made in Hastings, Minnesota, by Alexis Bailly Vineyard.

At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets

Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer

Honoring two State Fair traditions – chocolate chip cookies and craft beer – this sweet sipper with a malty backbone is golden tan in color and features hints of chocolate and vanilla. Each glass is rimmed with semi-sweet chocolate. 5.2% ABV, 25 IBUs. Brewed in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, by Big Wood Brewery.

At Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson Streets

Cotton Candy Bubble Trouble

This sparkling Edelweiss wine is infused with a State Fair classic – cotton candy. Watch your drink fizz before your eyes as sparkling wine is poured over cotton candy. It's finished off with a cotton candy garnish. 11% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, by Cannon River Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Cotton Candy Milkshake IPA

A pint of nostalgia, bold and refreshing, is rimmed with pink cotton candy sugar. A perfect combination of flavors, this IPA combines your favorite childhood treat with your favorite adult pastime. 5.1% ABV, 15 IBUs. Brewed in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, by Big Wood Brewery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Country Rosé Spritzer

This rosé spritzer, reminiscent of the Italian countryside, is infused with hibiscus and topped with a splash of soda. 5.5% ABV. Wine made in Hastings, Minnesota, by Alexis Bailly Vineyard.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Dill Pickle Ale

Infused with fresh dill and cucumber, this brew is served garnished with a dill pickle and a cube of Havarti dill cheese. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minnesota, by Blacklist Brewing Company.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Dreamsicle Hard Malt

A spin on a classic malt, the Dreamsicle Hard Malt is a sweet treat that starts with blood orange hard Italian soda and is blended together with vanilla ice cream. 2.5% ABV. The beverage is made with Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Frozen Toppers

Blu, Choc'd Up*, Sangria and Schandy* beer are frozen into a foam and floated atop any Schell’s beer. Brewed in New Ulm, Minnesota, by August Schell Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater. *New topper flavors in 2021

At Schell's Pavilion, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Key Lime Pie

A refreshing squeeze of key lime in a light biscuity golden ale, sweetened with a touch of lactose and rimmed with green sugar. Why eat pie when you can drink it? 4.5% ABV, 13 IBUs. Brewed in Stillwater, Minnesota, by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Café Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson Streets

Lavender Lemonade Bubble Trouble

Cannon River Sparkling Edelweiss wine accented with lavender-infused lemonade creates a fragrant, bubbly cocktail. It's garnished with a pinch of fresh lavender and served on ice. 11.7% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, by Cannon River Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Maple Bacon Brown Ale

Brewed with Minnesota craft maple syrup for hints of sweetness and balanced with smoky malts, this richly colored brown ale is served with a smoked bacon slice. 5% ABV. Brewed in Excelsior, Minnesota, by Excelsior Brewing Co.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Michelada

A south-of-the-border beverage, the Michelada is Michelob Golden Light mixed with hot sauce, lime juice and a blend of spices. 3% ABV. Michelob Golden Light is brewed in St. Louis, Missouri, by Michelob.

At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Mini Donut Beer

This creative beer’s warm tan color, malty base and natural flavors are reminiscent of a fresh State Fair mini donut. This sweet summer sipper has enough rich flavor not to overwhelm the palate. Each glass is served rimmed with cinnamon sugar to enhance the aromas. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minnesota, by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes Avenues, outside The Garden

Minnesota Mule Cider

A play on a favorite cocktail, this gluten-free cider starts with fresh, Minnesota-grown apples and is transformed by adding loads of hand-squeezed lime and ginger. The result is a little spicy, a little citrusy and a whole lot refreshing. 7% ABV. Brewed in Webster, Minnesota, by Sweetland Orchard.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Mobster Mule Bubble Trouble

This twist on a classic cocktail uses sparkling Edelweiss wine, ginger beer and sweet lime to create a perfectly refreshing drink. 6.9% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, by Cannon River Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Northstar Frosé Blanc

A refreshing frozen blend of guava purée; lemon, orange and passion fruit juices; and Round Lake Winery's Skinny Dipping Tropical Passion white wine. 5.3% ABV. Wine made in Round Lake, Minnesota, by Round Lake Winery.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Orange Cream Ale

Deep gold in color with a soft malty aroma, this dreamy ale is infused with flavors of bright citrus orange and finished with a slightly sweet and creamy texture. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minnesota, by Castle Danger Brewing.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Original Beergarita

Award-winning Tejas Margarita Mix is frozen and blended with Leinenkugel’s Honey Weiss, a golden-hued American wheat beer with a touch of Wisconsin honey. Reviews have hailed the Beergarita as “refreshing, light and drop-dead delicious.” This south-of-the-border-inspired thirst quencher is also available in strawberry and mojito flavors, and can be made gluten-free. 3% ABV. Honey Weiss brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Prickly Pear IPA

A perfect choice for a summer day at the fair, this approachable, easy drinking IPA is fruited with prickly pear purée. 5.5% ABV, 35 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Fulton Brewing.

At Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson Streets

Raspberry Hard Cider

A blend of Honeycrisp, Haralson and SweeTango apples is brewed with a touch of sorghum to add body, and then fermented dry for a tart, crisp apple flavor. Fresh raspberry purée in the brewing process sweetens the cider with a ripe berry flavor. Garnished with fresh raspberries. Gluten-free. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Sociable Cider Werks.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Red Sangria Wine Slushy

This red sangria slushy is mixed with Country Red Wine and Ratafia Wine to make a unique, flavorful treat. Wine made in Hastings, Minnesota, by Alexis Bailly Vineyard.

At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets

S'Mores Beer

Vienna, Munich and Caramel malts combine to give this amber ale its distinct smooth and approachable character, with flavors of graham cracker, chocolate, marshmallow and a hint of smoke. Each glass is rimmed with chocolate and crushed graham crackers, and topped with a marshmallow. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Excelsior, Minnesota, by Excelsior Brewing Co.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Strawberry Mint Mojito

This take on a mojito features juicy strawberry, bright lime and mint flavors dancing together with Cannon River Sparkling Edelweiss. Served on ice. 11.7% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, by Cannon River Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Summer Luvin' Orange IPA

Combining Bent Paddle's flagship Bent Hop Golden IPA with a burst of orange and tangerine infusion, as well as highlighting the hop build, makes this a perfect beer for summer days and summer nights. Each glass is rimmed and garnished with sweet orange candy. 6.2% ABV, 68 IBUs. Brewed in Duluth, Minnesota, by Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

At Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson Streets

Summer Sunset Frosé

A refreshing and rosy blend of peach juice, strawberry juice and Round Lake Winery's Frontenac Gris. 5.3% ABV. Wine made in Round Lake, Minnesota, by Round Lake Winery.