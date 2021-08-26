Minnesota State Fair opens the gates for 2021

After missing last year for COVID safety precautions, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is back for food, music and fun.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's been months in the making, but the day is finally here: the Minnesota State Fair is on!

Gates opened for the first time Thursday morning to welcome people in for food, animal exhibitions, crafting contests and music on the many stages.

But this year's fair was plagued with more worries than usual, from concerns over COVID to a lawsuit over carrying firearms onto the grounds.

A question on the minds of many people was if they would have to wear a mask when at the fair. While officials won't require fairgoers to mask up, they "strongly urge" patrons who plan to attend to wear a face covering, both inside and out.

Fair officials say people should give some thought to their personal health and the health of those close to you before making a decision about fair attendance. They also recommend getting a COVID vaccine, and wearing in mask in crowds or when indoors.

If you haven't gotten a COVID vaccine yet, the state is ready to sweeten the deal for fairgoers ready to take the shot. Announced Wednesday, Gov. Walz said the first 3,600 people to get a COVID vaccine at the state fair will be handed a $100 VISA gift card. That's a lot of cheese curds!

Speaking of food, in addition to the old standby favorites, there are tons of new snacks and drinks to try this year. Sample Bison Bites, a Blue Raspberry Blitzed hand pie, or many of the other new offerings this year.

And to wash it all down, you can try one of the 56 new beverage offerings, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, from vendors sprinkled throughout the fair.

Even if you don't plan to go to the Minnesota State Fair in person this year, you can still enjoy a Pronto Pup and some cheese curds at home, with the "State Fair to Go" boxes.

The state fair is supposed to be fun for the whole family, but sometimes the crowds and noise can be overwhelming for the younger members of the family. With a little planning ahead, however, the day can be smooth sailing for everyone. There's certainly plenty to keep the kiddos entertained, like the Family Fair Stage and Kemps Little Farm Hands. The state fair even has an online kids guide this year to help you find everything to keep your kids entertained.

Now that you've had something to eat, something to drink and the kids are having fun, how about a little shopping? There are hundreds of Minnesota-based sellers to check out.

The music is another must-see stop at the fair in 2021. Shows are at the Grandstand and other smaller stages scattered through the grounds. Miranda Lambert is the main event on the state fair's first day, but she certainly isn't the only big name performing this year. Catch Midland and Tim McGraw, TLC, Shaggy and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and local favorites like Kiss the Tiger and Nur-D.