State fair reaches law enforcement hiring goal after initial recruiting concerns

Organizers say most of the 200 officers are licensed with the fair's police force, but will be supplemented by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and other agencies.

Just weeks after the Minnesota State Fair requested assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office over concerns they wouldn't have enough officers for the 2022 fair, organizers say they've reached their law enforcement recruiting goal.

The Minnesota State Fair Police Department has secured 200 officers for the fair, which runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 5.

According to the fair, most of the officers are licensed with the Minnesota State Fair force, but the Minnesota State Patrol, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and other agencies will provide additional support personnel.

In a letter to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher earlier this month, State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla and State Fair Deputy General Manager Brian Hudalla said at the time they had only recruited 99 sworn officers, about half of the number of officers they wanted to have on staff for the fair.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Deputy Alex Graham with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the department would be assisting State Fair Police, calling it an "emergency request for mutual aid."

For most of 2021, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office provided law enforcement services for the fair after State Fair police chief Paul Paulos retired in May of that year. Officials decided to dismantle the department rather than replace him.

On Jan. 1, 2022, the State Fair Police Department was reinstated, with Chief Knafla now at the helm of the agency.

