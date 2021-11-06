It's official! Minnesota State Fair to return in August

While most anticipated the fair would happen following 2020's COVID-related cancellation, a vote Friday by the fair's board of managers seals the deal.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Start formulating those "must-eat" lists, fellow Minnesotans... The Great Minnesota Get-Together is officially on.

While everyone from fair general manager Jerry Hammer to Gov. Tim Walz has been saying that the 12-day celebration would be held in some form, a vote Friday by the State Fair Board of Managers makes it official. The fair will run from August 26 to Labor Day, Sept. 6.

“Planning has been ongoing throughout the pandemic, but it still feels really good to say that the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is actually happening,” said General Manager Jerry Hammer. “We’re working hard to ensure a healthy and safe environment, so if you’re ready to get together later this summer, the fair will be here and ready to welcome you back.”

WE'RE BACK! 🥳 We are thrilled to announce that the #mnstatefair will officially return Aug. 26-Sept. 6, 2021! AND pre-fair discount admission tickets are on sale now.



Learn more about plans for this year's Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together: https://t.co/Ahk1iui7C3 pic.twitter.com/erCroJuIMW — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) June 11, 2021

In a media release, state fair officials say masks will not be required for those who walk through the gates, and because the state has dropped restrictions on large gatherings it is not anticipated that there will be limits placed on attendance. Organizers are promising that the state fair will continue to monitor and follow the most current federal and state COVID guidance.

Hammer says the pandemic was particularly hard on fairs, festivals and their associated industries like food and hospitality, agriculture, education, music and entertainment, among others.

“Recovery from the past year will take some time for many of our partners, so this year’s fair may look a little different from what we’re used to,” Hammer said in a released statement. “I guarantee, though, that we will do our very best to give you the full-on Minnesota State Fair experience.”

With Friday's vote ticket sales for the 2021 Minnesota State Fair have resumed, at a pre-fair discounted price of $13 through August 25. Admission at the gates will be $16 for those ages 13-64, and $14 for kids ages five through 12 and those 65 and older. Kids under the age of four are always admitted free.

Announcements about new food items and the entertainment lineup will be shared in coming weeks.