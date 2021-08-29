Minnesota State Fair sees better weather, higher Day 3 attendance; still below 2019 numbers

After several rainy days, vendors had their fingers crossed for better weather.

ST PAUL, Minn. — After a slow, rainy start to its 2021 season, the Minnesota State Fair saw higher attendance numbers Saturday.

Despite storms in central Minnesota and a tornado watch in the metro, the Twin Cities saw pleasant weather for much of Saturday. Fair attendance numbers may reflect that change: 129,984 people attended that day.

Saturday's numbers were nearly as high as Day 1 and Day 2 combined -- the fair's first two days saw poor weather. Like the first two days, Saturday's turnout was still lower than its 2019 counterpart of more than 200,000.

Concerns over COVID-19 and the delta variant are likely also affecting attendance, with fair officials encouraging attendees to mask up and consider their risk levels before attending.

"We ramped up on product, and we thought it would be busier than two years ago," vendor Ann Benson said on Friday. "But yesterday, because the first day was rainy... sales were down, way down. We don't know, was it the rain or was it COVID?"

Some vendors said the fair usually has at least one day of unpleasant weather, but usually not several in a row.

"27 years, I've seen it all. Flood, heat, hail, winds, storms, everything,” Butterfly House owner David Bohlken said Saturday.

Storms did eventually reached the metro late Saturday, causing the fair to temporarily pause rides, free stage entertainment and Arts A'Fair performances.

As for Day 4, the attendance numbers won't be out until Monday. But the fair did see its first full day of good weather and its second weekend day, answering many vendors' hopes earlier in the week.