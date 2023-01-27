Minnesota State Fair sets dates for 'Kickoff to Summer at the Fair'

The event, on the calendar for May 25-28, is a chance to walk the grounds while enjoying food and drink from more than 30 state fair vendors.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — In the dead of winter, thoughts of warmer days are needed occasionally to pull us through.

The Minnesota State Fair is trying to provide some inspiration with the announcement of its annual "Kickoff to Summer at the Fair" event May 25-28.

Fair fans are invited to walk the grounds and enjoy food and drink from more than 30 popular vendors. There will also be live music on three stages, a chance to shop 20-plus specialty Minnesota merchants, and a bunch of new activities for all ages.

Those looking to work off a few of those fair calories can take part in the Milk Run 5K Race on Saturday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

Tickets for Kickoff to Summer at the Fair will go on sale sometime in early April. Organizers say unlike in past years, there will be no lottery system. Those online first get the first shot.

