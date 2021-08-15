Minnesota State Fair, vendors racing to hire employees before opening day

The Minnesota State Fair says they're also recruiting 400 employees in ticket-taking and selling, sanitation and lot attendants at the Park & Ride.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Haunted Mansion at the Minnesota State Fair is not for the faint of heart. "Oh my goodness, the haunted house is definitely a staple here at the state fair," said Molly Mlynarczyk, a manager at the Haunted House attraction.

Molly has spent close to three decades turning the purple fixture into a horrifying habitation filled with monsters and ghouls.

"We have about 15 or 16 rooms in the house," she said.

But while she's preparing the ultimate fear-filled attraction, she's dealing with the the fear of the unknown – as vendors race to hire enough employees for the start of the fair.

"I would say this year has been a little bit more challenging," she said.

Several vendors across the state fair say they're having issues with hiring. Something Molly says is disheartening after the fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

"It was kind of like a dagger in the heart, because we put so much pride in this attraction," she said.

To recruit more workers – Molly says they've increased the pay from $10 to $15 an hour. "Today we are doing some interview sessions and a lot of people are showing up eager to work," she said.

The Minnesota State Fair says they're also recruiting 400 employees – in ticket-taking and selling, sanitation, and lot attendants for the Park & Ride.

"We know it's a challenge for all of the vendors," she said.

While Molly says they're actively recruiting, their goal is to hire 100 employees to provide daily spooks for all those brave enough to venture inside. "This year, we are coming back better than ever," said Molly.

"They should just come," said new employee, Callie Cody. "I mean it's right before school and it's easy money."

"Come here and have fun and make some money," said 15-year-old Keegan Wagner.

To inquire about open positions at the Haunted Mansion, call 651-643-6004.