Minnesota State Fair announces Zac Brown Band as first 2022 Grandstand act

Snow is on the ground, wind chills have been in the minus range in recent days, and yet activity at the Minnesota State Fair grounds is heating up with the announcement of the first 2022 Grandstand headliner.

The Zac Brown Band will take the stage in Falcon Heights Sept. 2, with the Robert Randolph band handling opening duties. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. They range from $75 to $194 for VIP golden circle seating, and can be accessed through etix.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

The State Fair ticket office will not be open at this time.

Zac Brown and his country jam band crew have sold more than 9 million albums and have streamed more than 10 billion songs. They are known for their free-wheeling, genre-defying live shows. Their "Out in the Middle" tour hits the road in April, and the band should be well-oiled and in prime playing shape by September when they roll into the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Additional Grandstand artists will be announced between now and the 2022 fair. State Fair fans and music enthusiasts can to sign up for the State Fair’s e-news at mnstatefair.org to receive concert announcements before tickets go on sale.

