What's more Minnesota than a Minnesota tattoo?

KARE 11 took a long walk around the state fairgrounds to talk to people about their love for the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans, for the most part, love Minnesota. Despite the bitter winters, the sweaty hot summers, the endless road construction and the often-present flocks of mosquitoes, there isn't a better place to live.

When you really love something, like, really, really love something, you want to tell everyone about it, right?

KARE 11 found 10 people at the Minnesota State Fair who did just that, with a Minnesota-themed tattoo.

A simple outline, but it says everything it needs to: This is one proud Minnesotan.

This tattoo builds on the above theme, but adds a figure portaging a canoe. The man who had this tattoo said he worked as a guide in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, and wanted to commemorate that experience.

This Minnesota bird holds a very special meaning for Dana. She said she got the tattoo to remember a friend after they passed. The text, "Sui Genris," is Latin for "rare bird."

Dan wears his heart on his sleeve, or at least his forearm. Home is where the heart is.

Minnesota is a state known for it's outdoor spaces, animals and activities, so it only makes sense to honor them with some art. Mike shared this tattoo that he said he had done at a shop in Mankato.

Any University of Minnesota alumns out there? Toni shows off her maroon-and-gold pride with a picture of Goldy on her thigh.

Many of the tattoos we found were smaller or simply designs, but Michael went all out with his ode to all things Minnesota.

You know those little temporary cow tattoos they give out at the Dairy Barn every summer? Well, Molly didn't want to take a chance on them ever running out, so she had her cow tattoo made permanent.

In fact, Molly and her partner are such big fans of the Minnesota State fair that Molly had several pieces of art to show off.

A piece on their chest shows off a loon, the Minnesota state bird.

The third piece Molly showed off was a beautiful recreation of one of the murals on the fair's Agriculture Building.

Did we mention how much Molly and her partner love the fair? They love it so much, they even got married there last year.

While not everyone is as committed to all-things Minnesota like these folks, we sure are glad that they have this beautiful artwork for the rest of us to enjoy.

