Minnesotans get COVID-19 vaccine on first day of State Fair

The health department is giving $100 visa gift cards to the first 3,600 people to get vaccinated at the fair.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It was a sister's nudge that brought Ron Fierst to the vaccination clinic located inside the North End Event Center at the Minnesota State Fair.

"I might as well kill two birds with one stone," the 64-year-old from Pine River said. "I [was] just a little nervous, scared, whatever, but what harm can it do now? Everybody else has got it and they're still alive, you know?"

Fierst received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. When finished, he called the process a "piece of cake."

As one of the first 3,600 people to get the vaccine at the fair, he received a $100 visa gift card before exiting the building.

On-site logistics coordinator Jason Clusman says people were lined up, waiting for doors to open at 9 a.m.

"The eagerness that people are approaching, getting the shots is kind of surprising and it's great to see," Clusman said. "We're seeing all sorts of ages."

While Fierst has part of the proof he needs to go on a cruise with his sister next year, 29-year-old Kika Greenlee received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in order to do some upcoming birthday travel.