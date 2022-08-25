Neighbors near state fairgrounds taking safety into their own hands

A group of more than 100 volunteers made up of people who call this neighborhood home and local community groups are coming together for the safety of others.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Safety and security at the state fair are a big deal, which is why a group of more than 100 volunteers made up of people who call this neighborhood home and local community groups are coming together not just for the safety of their neighborhood, but for the safety of others.

For those on the outside looking in at the Great Minnesota Get Together, there's money to be made...

"You got a buck you're in luck, if you got a thirst see me first," said an energetic man selling water outside the fairgrounds.

While others who live in the Como Park neighborhood are coming together to profit in a more meaningful way to keep fairgoers safe.

"We’re just trying to create a peaceful community," said Jennifer Victor-Larsen.

Victor-Larsen is one of several neighbors who will spend the duration of the Minnesota State Fair making the rounds in her neighborhood, keeping the peace, while creating positive interactions with those coming and going.

"We’re shepherding lost people home every night, and you know making sure people are okay if they’re taking a rest on our front yard," explained Victor-Larsen.

Violent crimes outside the state fairgrounds in recent years have lead these neighbors to partner with organizations like the St. Paul Community Ambassadors Initiative, working exclusively with youth.

"Our area is from Snelling to Hamline, and we’re going to be in that area dealing with the people coming out of the fair, going into the fair," explained Steven Randall, a manager with the Community Ambassadors Initiative.

Intervening during non-violent incidents, so police don’t have to.

"These kids can get volatile real fast because it all depends on your approach," Randall said.

"I'm watching this happen organically and the police aren’t leading it, that’s the best part of this," said a St. Paul Police officer, watching as the group of volunteers prepared to hit the streets Thursday evening.

The best part for some is also what's gained in return.

"There were some older guys that told me come here and got into my ear and it made a difference for me, my role is to give that back," Randall said.

The group of volunteers will be out in their neon green t-shirts every evening from 5 to midnight, and encourage anyone who may need help to reach out.

