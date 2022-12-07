New brews and beverages at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

You can't just eat all that awesome food without something equally as tasty to wash it down, right? Here are some new drink options on the menu this year.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — If you're doing the Minnesota State Fair right - walking mile upon mile checking out the attractions and food options - a person works up a powerful thirst.

Not to worry, dedicated fans of the Great Minnesota Get Together... there are 46 new brews and beverages for 2022 to keep you happy and hydrated, along with time honored classics.

Here is a list of the new offerings and where you can find them.

Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie

Superior craft ginger beer mixed with zested limes and hard seltzer from cane sugar, slushie style.

At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Arnold Palmer Spiked Slushy

The classic Arnold Palmer is now in a spiked, super refreshing slushy. 5% ABV.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Baklava Cream Ale

Brewed in the classic cream ale style, this beverage is flavored with vanilla, honey, lemon and walnuts to emulate the traditional Greek dessert baklava. 5.5% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Bomba Bull Frosé All Day Slushy

Frosé all day with this summer sipper. It fuses Saint Paul, Minn.-made Gray Duck Distillery Bomba Juice spirited seltzer with a fruity fun mix of lemonade, strawberry and a kick of Red Bull served frosé slushy style. 4.7% ABV.

At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Bririta

Crisp, light flavors and slight floral scent of Round Lake Vineyards & Winery’s Brianna blend with Island Oasis Margarita mix for this tropical sipper, garnished with a slice of lime. 4.8% ABV. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Cherry Berry Chill

Get your fair chill on with a Red Bull Blue Edition (Blueberry) and White Claw Hard Seltzer slushie.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Cherry Limeade Blonde

Sweet cherry flavor melds with tart, aromatic lime peel and puree in a throwback to carefree summer days of bike rides, water balloon fights and swimming pools with friends. 5% ABV. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company.

At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Chili Pineapple Express Sour

This refreshing pineapple sour ale is rimmed with a light coating of Tajin chili-lime seasoning to add a little extra layer of complexity to this refreshing summer sipper. Don’t worry – it’s just Minnesota spicy ;-). 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside

The Garden

Coasters Mango Slushy

Quench any thirst with this smooth, fruity and flavorful slushy made with Mike's Hard Mango. 8% ABV.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Cold IPA

Cold and refreshing, just like a dip in Lake Superior, this crossover-style brew brings together the hop smash of an IPA you know and love with the drinkability of a lager. It’s cold up here, yeah, but that’s why we love it. 6% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Crowd Control

This New England Double IPA is packed with shoulder-to-shoulder Mosaic, Strata and Cashmere hops.

8% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by BlackStack Brewing.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Cucumber Summer

Bright golden with a gentle haze, tropical hop aroma and flavor, and packed with refreshing cucumber, this IPA is somehow both bold and hoppy yet refreshing and herbal. It’s the best of both worlds. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside

The Garden

Electrik Empress

After a year of long, slow-mixed culture fermentation in an original 1936 cypress wood lagering tank, this beer was transferred onto 6,600 pounds of plums for five more months of maturation on fruit. Electrik Empress is hazy, cotton candy pink in color and bursting with the fresh aroma of ripe plum skins. It is medium-bodied and fairly dry with a soft lemon-tart acidity and flavor of plums, lemon and pear. 5.9% ABV. 4 IBUs. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

ENCORE!

This cold press IPA – a new style emerging out of Portland, Ore. – takes inspiration from several different lager traditions in the pursuit of drinkability. A bright and lean IPA, it’s brewed with a touch of Minnesota wild rice and fermented cold for maximum crispiness. Drippy tropical fruit and sauvignon blanc spritz-forward aromas are courtesy of Strata and Idaho 7 hops. Note: Encore! is only served in the Grandstand concert venue, and a concert ticket is required (except on Sept. 4, when admission to the Amateur Talent Contest Finals is free). 6.2% ABV. 66 IBUs. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by BlackStack Brewing.

At Hildebrand Concessions, located in the Grandstand concert venue

Epic Yuzu

The heroes and heroines of the classic epic poems sang of Ambrosia, the nectar of the gods. We’re pretty sure they were talking about this beer. Light, crisp, tart and refreshing, this exotic yuzu-infused creation is fit for peaks of Olympus. 4.5% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Fair Mullet

You’ve had the cousin, but this IPA is more mullet, more jean jacket and all party. The perfect guilty-pleasure pairing with fried food, music, people watching and epic mullet sightings. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside

The Garden

Grain Belt Lim’

A light malt flavor with a hint of lime gives this beer a twist that inspires more from this unique lager. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

At Schell's Pavilion, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Green Apple Caramel Sour

With a profile of tart green apples and caramel, a favorite treat has morphed into a drinkable sour. 4.5% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery.

At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Green Apple Wine Slushie

A is for apple, and this A+ refresher features apple wine with a green apple twist. The wine is made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery.

At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Hangar Honey

This melon wheat beer features the strong aroma of melon with slightly wheaty, sweet crisp highlights. 4.8% ABV.

18 IBUs. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minn., at Third Street Brewhouse.

At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Hard Lemonade Slushie

A special-edition Squoze Hard Seltzer release. Fresh lemons, lemon zest and cane sugar are frozen and served as a slushie. 5.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Hawaiian POG BOLO Hard Seltzer

Inspired by a sweet Hawaiian libation, this tropical vacation for your taste buds combines the island flavors of passion fruit, orange and guava (POG) into a crushable sunset-colored hard seltzer. Place your seatbacks and tray tables in their upright position, you're about to land in BOLO paradise. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Hay-Z

A New England-style juicy pale ale with a hint of passion fruit. 5.5% ABV. 25 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., and Stillwater, Minn., by a collaboration of The Freehouse Brewery and Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Hideaway Sunset

Think of a Tequila Sunrise cocktail in the form of a beer. Orange, grenadine, a bit of sour and a hint of tequila flavor (without actual tequila) ­­– raise a glass in a sunset toast! 6% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Kirby Pucker #34 Preserved Lemon

Batting third is Kirby Pucker, a rotation of brews that undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus. A collaboration with Moroccan Chef Hassan Ziadi, this sour is juicy, sweet, and mixed with summer goodness of preserved and fresh lemon. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Eastlake Craft Brewery.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside

The Garden

Lemon Razzicle Cream Ale

Refreshing and light like a sorbet, this summertime cream ale is pinkish-red in color with a slight tang and hint of sweetness that cleanses the palate with notes of raspberry and lemon zest. 5.5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

LuLunatic

With Amarillo, Cascade and Chinook hops, this double dry-hopped IPA takes its inspiration from the West Coast. It’s packed with bright and citrusy hop flavors and capped off with a dry finish that will leave you raving. 7.2% ABV. 50 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Mango Coaster

Step right up, Mango Coaster is the best ride in town. This wheated ale is loaded with notes of mango and apricot, creating a beer worthy of a blue ribbon. 5% ABV. Brewed in Decorah, Iowa, by Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Mango Miraculum

Pryes adds a surge of fresh mango puree to its signature Miraculum IPA for a refreshing, tropical-summer-worthy twist on a longtime fave. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

MN Brew Together – Blue Macaroon

Celebrating the best of our state, this pastry lager is brewed with pilsner malt, almonds, milk sugar, marshmallows, vanilla bean, lemon, coconut and blue spirulina. Is it blue? Oh yeah. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., and Rochester, Minn., by a partnership of Modist Brewing and Forager Brewery.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside

The Garden

MN Honey Chamomile Mead

An ultra-special mead highlighted by honey from Upper Midwest canola hives fermented on fresh elder flower petals. 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Naughty Shirley

A wildly refreshing twist on a childhood favorite, this grown-up version of the Shirley Temple has a hint of vodka flavor (without actual vodka), made with wine from Cannon River Winery. It evokes childhood memories and feels like a party in a cup. 7% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Olive Lager

This olive-infused golden lager is a nod to the classic Midwest Martini and is sure to be satisfying. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Insight Brewing.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Piña Colager

If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, this may be the escape for you. This crisp American lager is brewed with 100 percent real pineapple puree, fresh lime zest and a special blend of hops that imparts notes of coconut and tropical fruit. 4.5% ABV. 12 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake’d Up

Everything you love about Cake’d Up Beer with notes of vanilla cake and pineapple goodness. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs.

Brewed in Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery.

At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Pitt Boss

An exclusive State Fair beer collaboration between Bauhaus Brew Labs and Animales BBQ? Yes please! Feast your taste buds on this blonde ale infused with juicy smoked peaches straight off the smoker at Animales. Expect this one to be slightly smokey, massively peachy and majorly crisp, with a touch of lingering malt sweetness that makes it the perfect pairing for delicious BBQ. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs in collaboration with Animales BBQ Co. of Minneapolis, Minn.

At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets

Ron Gant Was Out

An extremely approachable, full-flavored pale ale that is as crisp, clean and legal as Hrbek’s tag in Game 2 of the 1991 World Series. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Sip Hop

Citrus forward with notes of grapefruit and loads of OG West Coast hops including Centennial, Chinook and Amarillo, this hoppy West Coast IPA blast from the past sits perfectly on your palate and – just like your favorite ‘90s rap track – keeps you nodding along. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Dual Citizen Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Strawberry Rhubarb Cider

Freshly pressed apples are fermented dry, then sweetened with the classic Minnesota combination of rhubarb and juiced strawberries. 6.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Sunny Brianna

The semi-sweet and crisp profile of Round Lake Vineyards & Winery’s Brianna combine with Island Oasis Hurricane mix, garnished with an orange slice or cherry. 4.8% ABV. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Tootsie Hop

A sassy raspberry and chocolate dessert ale. 7.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Trippple Orange

Triple the citrus, triple the fun. Tangerines, Cara Cara oranges and blood oranges mix it up with vanilla beans for a smoothie-style sour that’s worthy of your favorite juice bar. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Tropical Fruit Punch White Claw Slushy

This slushy is made with Mango White Claw Hard Seltzer, Tropical Red Bull and finished with fresh fruit punch.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Tumbleweed Hazy IPA

Bursting with big fruit flavors, this hazy IPA is drinkable with no bitterness as it rolls over your taste buds. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing.

At The Frontier, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Walking on Sunshine Watermelon Blonde Ale

A refreshing light blonde beer brewed with all-natural watermelon makes this a perfectly carefree summer brew. 4.4% ABV. Brewed in Eagan, Minn., by Bald Man Brewing.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

New Non-alcoholic offering

All Day A-Fair!

This non-alcoholic IPA has all the intense hop aromas and bitterness an IPA drinker would expect but in an N/A craft beer. It’s golden yellow in color with aromas of melon, pear and apricot leading to flavors of breadcrust. It finishes clean and pleasantly bitter. 0.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., at Summit Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the International Bazaar Stage.

At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

