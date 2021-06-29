x
Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fair announces new foods for 2021

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is dishing out a buffet of new treats for this year's fair.
Credit: Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State fair is known for many things - entertainment, exhibitions, the Giant Slide - but for many folks, the real draw is the food. 

Pronto Pups, Sweet Martha's cookies and oversized plastic cups of lemonade will be joined this year by a veritable cornucopia of new foods. 

Some of the new offerings include Bison Bites, a Northwoods-inspired meaty filled ravioli, the Blue Raspberry Blitzed, a hand pie filled with boozy berries topped with cotton candy and sugar, and La Floretta, oven-roasted cauliflower florets roasted in spices and served with a Calabrian sweet chili sauce. 

And to wash down all these tasty new treats check out of the new beverage options, including a Cucumber Jalapeno Limeade, or one a new Lemonade Mocktail.

More information about all of the new food offerings are available at the state fair's website. 

A full list of vendors and where they'll be posted around the fairgrounds can be viewed here.

Once you've eaten your fill, you can take a load off and watch one of the many free shows available every day at the fairgrounds. And you can give your wallet a rest too - these shows are all covered by the price of admission. Check out local music, lumberjacks and even performing dogs! Information about all of the free entertainment is available here.

Tickets for the fair are on sale now, at a pre-fair discounted price of $13 through August 25. Admission at the gates will be $16 for those ages 13-64, and $14 for kids ages five through 12 and those 65 and older. Kids under the age of four are always admitted free. 

Get your tickets to the Minnesota State Fair here. 

The fair will run from August 26 to Labor Day, Sept. 6.

RELATED: Ramsey County Board members discuss new security plan for Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fair new foods 2021

MN State Fair
Sausage Sister & Me; Asian-inspired sausage in a crusty French baguette with Sister’s Sriracha sauce, shredded and pickled carrot, radish, chopped jalapeño and a sprig of fresh cilantro. The bunless bowl starts with a five-grain blend and is topped with shredded and pickled carrot, radish, Asian slaw, chopped jalapeño, sausage slices, cilantro and a drizzle of Sister’s Sriracha sauce.

