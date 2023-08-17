State Fair police chief addresses new safety measures one week before opening day

Chief Ron Knafla says fairgoers can expect 40 more officers than last year, along with metal detectors and bag checks.

Example video title will go here for this video

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair kicks off in one week and over its 12-day run, around two million people will go through the gates.

Food and rides are always top of mind, but if you ask State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla, security is, too.

"The world's changed, right," said Chief Knfala. "This is the new normal for us, unfortunately, but it's still people coming out here having fun."

Security has been a rollercoaster after his department disbanded for a period and staffing was short. The fair even ended early last year due to violence.

"We're not going to tolerate any nonsense and we're going to deal with it appropriately, " said Chief Knafla.

Multiple agencies patrol the fair, include DNR conservation officers this year, along with another 170 Minnesota State Fair police officers made up from departments across the state. That's about 40 more than last year and Knafla calls that a recruitment success.

"I'll take as many officers out here as I can get because our top priority is providing safety and security for this," said Knafla.

Fairgoers can also expect metal detectors, bag checks and more police patrolling the perimeter. But don't plan to smoke pot on the grounds, despite it becoming legal this month.

"Our approach is going to be using it as an educational tool," said Chief Knafla. "We're hoping we'll get compliance just by having a conversation with people."

While security may be serious, Knafla still knows how to have fun after 35 years on the force.

"I'm a pork chop on a stick guy, corn dog or pronto pups," said Knafla. "Those are my favorites."

Another layer of safety are more security cameras, however, the chief won't disclose where they'll be placed.

Watch more local news: