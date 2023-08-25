New State Fair CEO looks to make the Great Minnesota Get-Together even greater

Renee Alexander has been in her new role since May, and knows that the State Fair isn't just a one-time event.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Renee Alexander says she won't ever forget the number 23. Earlier in 2023, she was named the 23rd CEO in Minnesota State Fair history. She’s now in charge of Minnesota's Great Get-Together.

“Celebration. Tradition. Community. I think those three words make the fair go,” Alexander said.

It's a big job to make the fair go and it belongs to the new State Fair CEO.

Alexander started as an intern back in 1989 and brings over two decades of "fair" familiarity to the position.

“I was grateful that I had years of experience that I wasn't starting from ground zero," she said. "I feel like I have a well-rounded understanding. I don't know the nuts and bolts but have a global understanding of how things run and how make things happen and that's been beneficial in this role."

Alexander's been in her new role since May and knows that the 12 days of the fair aren't just a one-time event, and truly understands it's significance.

"I look at it as we are the stewards of the fair for Minnesota for and for future generations to come — it's a humbling responsibility," Alexander said.

She's also striving to improve on the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

“I think for me, the guest experience has been and will always be a top priority," she said. "Two things that we're doing this year is we renovated Gate 9 along Como Avenue and we opened that space up and made it a lot more welcoming space for amenities — stroller and wheelchair rentals.

"The second one is in the grandstand — my baby — we've got a new food and beverage concessions operation in there and they've built five new structures."

And of course, Renee has a fair favorite food on-a-stick!

"I like a corndog or a pronto pup — that's my biggest on-a-stick food,” she said.

"Am I a fan of the State Fair? I'm a super fan how can you not be?"

Alexander's focus is always on the State Fair...

"It's humbling and such an honor to oversee this institution that has 160 years of history and that means so much to so many people in Minnesota."

