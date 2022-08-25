Minnesota State Fair parking: On-site lots, Park and Ride fill up quickly on opening day

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time since 2019, the Minnesota State Fair opened Thursday with no COVID-19 restrictions or caveats. And it appears Minnesotans and fair fans from near and far were excited to enter the gates – within a matter of hours, all on-site parking lots were completely full.
More than a dozen of the 29 Park and Ride lots were also filled by 11:30 a.m.
KARE 11 staff reported it took hours to find parking near the fairgrounds.
Throughout the duration of the fair, Park and Ride buses run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Labor Day, the last bus takes off at 9 p.m.
Further outside the I-694 to I-494 loop, Metro Transit's Express Service Buses are offering $6 round trip rides to the fairgrounds.
There are also three fenced-in parking lots for bicycles.
If you can find a parking spot in one of the on-site lots, it'll cost you $17 for the day. Handicap and wheelchair accessible parking are also available in the Camel, Robin and West and East Como lots on the State Fairgrounds on a first-come basis, and is available at most Park and Ride lots.
