Pitbull joins 2022 State Fair Grandstand lineup

The Grammy-winning rapper and international entrepreneur will bring his "Can't Stop Us" tour to Falcon Heights Aug. 28, with special guest Iggy Azalea.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Grandstand will get a shot of international flavor with the addition of Pitbull to its list of 2022 musical headliners.

Pitbull, the Grammy-winning rapper and singer, businessman and motivational speaker brings his "Can't Stop Us Now" summer tour with special guest Iggy Azalea to the Grandstand on Sunday, Aug. 28. Tickets range from $39 to $84, and go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. via etix.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Pitbull launched in 2004 with his album M.I.A.M.I and has since sold 25 million albums and 100 million downloads with his evolving blend of reggaeton, Latin hip hop and pop. He has expanded his business empire into ventures like owning a NASCAR team, establishing public charter schools and championing causes like clean water and personal fitness.

The 2022 State Fair Grandstand lineup now features Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin with special guests Bush (Aug. 25); Pitbull (Aug. 28); Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour (Aug. 30); Zac Brown Band: Out In The Middle Tour with special guest Robert Randolph Band (Sept. 2), and Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7 (Sept. 3).

Additional Grandstand shows will be announced as they are added between now and the 2022 fair. Music fans are encouraged to sign up for the State Fair’s e-news at mnstatefair.org to receive concert announcements before tickets go on sale.

