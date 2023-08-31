Dassel-grown pumpkin takes home top prize at the Minnesota State Fair

The 814.5-pound gargantuan gourd, grown by Darrin Asplin, was nearly 40 pounds heavier than the second-place finisher.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — When it comes to growing produce, at the Minnesota State Fair, bigger is better.

So if you're going to enter the fair's annual Giant Pumpkin competition, you'll need to come prepared.

Darrin Asplin, of Dassel, Minnesota, did exactly that.

This year, Asplin took home first place in the Giant Pumpkin - Adult Entry category with an 814.5-pound gargantuan gourd.

The prize pumpkin was nearly 40 pounds heavier than the second-place finisher, a 776.5-pound colossus grown by Nate Zachmeier in Blaine.

As it turns out, Apslin's road to vegetable victory was paved with a few bumps. A CaringBridge site managed by family chronicled Asplin's recovery from a heart attack on Nov. 22.

The most recent post from Aug. 24 celebrated Asplin's win at the fair last week.

"I am happy to report that Darrin has spent a lot of time in his favorite place this summer-his pumpkin patch! His hard work is paying off and he placed 1st at the MN State Fair this week!" the journal update said.

"We are very thankful that he is slowly getting back to normal and he is managing the symptoms he has at this point pretty well. You can see he has a few more pumpkins that will continue to grow this fall. Darrin hopes to break his personal best weight for one of these giants and break 1200 pounds!"

And while Asplin's girthy gourd marks an impressive feat in produce engineering, the biggest pumpkin to come out of Minnesota was a whopping 2,560 pounds. Last October, Anoka teacher Travis Gienger set a new U.S. record for the heaviest pumpkin at the 49th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California.

Gienger's pumpkin was five pounds heavier than one grown in New York that set the U.S. record just days prior.

