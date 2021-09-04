RECIPE: Raspberry chambord chocolate chunk cookies

Prime yourself for the upcoming holiday baking season.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Among all of the events, exhibits, food, and fun at the Minnesota State Fair, there's a favorite behind-the-scenes activity for people who love to bake: a Blue Ribbon Baking Contest Series.

Prime yourself for the upcoming holiday baking season. Cyndi Harles of the Blue Ribbon Group and baking contest winner Rachael Wood stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to showcase their “Raspberry Chambord Chocolate Chunk Cookies” recipe.

Check it out below:

Raspberry Chambord Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Makes 36 cookies

Ingredients

2 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg

1 tablespoon orange zest

4 tablespoons Chambord, black raspberry liqueur

6 drops McCormick red food coloring

1 cup fresh raspberries, chopped

1 cup chopped dark chocolate chunks

1/2 cup milk chocolate chunks

Process

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, set aside. In a large bowl, sift together dry ingredients: flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; set aside. In a stand mixer, cream together butter and sugars until light and fluffy, approximately three minutes on medium speed. Add vanilla extract, egg, orange zest, Chambord liqueur, and food coloring. Mix at low speed until well blended. Scrape down sides of bowl. With mixer on low, slowly add dry ingredients, mixing until well combined. Gently fold in the raspberries and chocolate chunks into the dough. Drop by spoonful onto lined cookie sheet. Bake 14 minutes, just until bottoms start to brown. Allow to cool on cookie sheet another 10 minutes, then transfer to wire rack.