Woah! State Fair Grandstand flashes back to the 70s, 80s and 90s with REO, Styx, Counting Crows and Wallflowers

The two shows announced Tuesday will appeal to music fans of a certain age... and probably their kids too.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Jan. 18, 2022.

Comfort and familiarity sell, which means two new Grandstand shows announced by the Minnesota State Fair should be as warm (and popular) as a bucket of Sweet Martha's Cookies.

Fair music fans hungry for a taste of the 90s can opt for a serving of Counting Crows and the Wallflowers, who will team up on Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets run from $34 to $51 (all reserved seating) and go on sale this Friday, April 22 at 11 a.m.

If a side of 80s is more your thing, longtime touring partners REO Speedwagon and Styx are booked for the Grandstand on Thursday, Sept. 1. Tickets for that show are $41 and $51, and can be purchased starting at noon this Friday, April 22. Country rock trio Levon is also on the bill.

Tickets for all 2022 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows can be purchased via the Etix website, or by calling 800-514-3849.

Counting Crows broke on to the scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum album "August and Everything After." The San Francisco-area band charted with huge hits like "'Round Here," "Rain King," "Long December" and "Mr. Jones," with the chart-topping "Accidentally in Love" from the Shrek 2 soundtrack thrown in for good measure.

The Wallflowers are from the same generation as the Crows. Fronted by musical legacy Jakob Dylan, the roots band tells stories via songs like "One Headlight," "6th Avenue Heartache" and "Three Marlenas."

Turn back the clock another decade or two and you'll run smack dab into REO Speedwagon. Formed in the Chicago suburbs in the late 60s/early 70s, the band formed a huge and loyal following by constant touring and album output. Fronted by lead singer Kevin Cronin, REO plays shows that are by nature "greatest hits" productions because they have charted so much. Their "High Infidelity" album is the high water mark, with huge hits in "Take it on the Run," "Keep on Loving You" and "Don't Let Him Go."

Styx is another Midwestern success story. Co-lead guitarists Tommy Shaw and James "JY" Young are still standing after 50 years and 17 albums. Through a number of lineups, eras and styles, the Illinois band is still rocking tunes like "The Grand Illusion," "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)," "Lady," "Renegade" and "Too Much Time On My Hands."

For more on these shows and others currently booked for the Grandstand, check out the State Fair website. You can also get on a email list for future shows that will be booked in coming weeks.

