Space Tower shut down for repairs, won't reopen until after State Fair ends

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together will be without one of its great attractions for the remainder of the fair.

Officials with the Minnesota State Fair say the Space Tower has been shut down, and will require "specialized electronic equipment" to repair. According to officials, the required equipment won't arrive until after the fair has concluded.

The Space Tower has been a staple at the State Fair since 1965 and gives riders an elevated 360-degree look of the fairgrounds.

