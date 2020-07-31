Tickets for State Fair Food parade on sale Friday

Hop online at 10 a.m. to get your pass to tour the State Fair grounds, snacking all the way.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Even though we won't be packing the State Fair grounds this August, you still have the chance to load up the car and enjoy your favorite Fair foods.

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, a limited number of tickets to the 2020 State Fair Food Parade go on sale for $20 a piece.

Sixteen vendors are participating, including Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Tom Thumb Donuts, and of course, Sweet Martha's cookies.

Dates available for the drive-thru Fair feast are:

Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 20-23 and 27-30 (arrival times each hour at 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m.)

Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 3-6 (arrival times each hour at 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m.)

Monday, Sept. 7 (arrival times each hour at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)