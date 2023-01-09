State Fair go-ers prepare for possible record heat

KARE 11 meteorologists are forecasting possible triple digits across some parts of the state over the holiday weekend.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's hard to ignore one thing about Friday at the Fair - how hot it's gotten.

Temperatures shot way up in a matter of hours and it’s not getting any cooler this weekend.

“You can see that I'm already sweating,” said Elayne Heisterkamp, who’s visiting from Minneapolis. “We may not stay that long.”

KARE 11 meteorologists are forecasting triple digits this weekend for some parts of the state and if that happens - it would be the first time this year.

Already, there have been 27 days in the 90s.



“Our record day for heat here at the Minnesota State Fair was actually all the way in 1931 when it reached a total of 105 degrees,” said Fair spokeswoman Maria Hayden.



Hayden says there are eight misting stations and two buildings with air conditioning, along with free water stations - if that's you're thing.



“This is how we hydrate,” said Kelly Tekippe, taking a swig of a Leinenkugel slushie. “And it's delicious.”



Tekippe also came out early trying to beat the heat. The umbrellas at the beer garden create just as coveted of a shady spot as the tree canopy across the fairgrounds.



But for those that can't avoid it, like the animals, there are fans and frozen flooring tiles.



“It feels perfect right now, but the next two days are kind of dreadful,” said Tekippe.

If you need medical assistance, there are two different first aid locations and EMS support throughout the grounds. There is also a dedicated 911 dispatch center.

