State Fair Grandstand show canceled due to severe weather

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Minnesota State Fair officials canceled Saturday night's show at the Grandstand 30 minutes after evacuating the area due to severe weather.
Officials had hoped to resume the show, which featured the band "Portugal. The Man" as the headliner, but just before 9:30 p.m. the decision was made to cancel to show. Click here for refund information.
Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park were also shut down, and all free stages ended early.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington and Dakota Counties. According to KARE 11 meteorologist Ben Dery, the system brought lightning, heavy rain and strong winds.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: