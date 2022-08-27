State Fair Grandstand show canceled due to severe weather

According to KARE 11 meteorologist Ben Dery, the system brought lightning, heavy rain and strong winds.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Minnesota State Fair officials canceled Saturday night's show at the Grandstand 30 minutes after evacuating the area due to severe weather.

Officials had hoped to resume the show, which featured the band "Portugal. The Man" as the headliner, but just before 9:30 p.m. the decision was made to cancel to show. Click here for refund information.

Tonight's Grandstand Concert has been canceled. Refund information at: https://t.co/2MbgjExKGN — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 28, 2022

Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park were also shut down, and all free stages ended early.

People at the fair got stuck in the storm. It’s not wise to shelter under trees because they can get struck by lightning. 🎥@WeatherKannon @kare11 pic.twitter.com/W0byEFtXlQ — Morgan Wolfe (@MorganWolfeNews) August 28, 2022

Mosquitos might be a problem tomorrow.#MNwx #MNStateFair pic.twitter.com/4VoxNAbupz — SE Minnesota Weather (@WxMinnesota) August 28, 2022

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington and Dakota Counties. According to KARE 11 meteorologist Ben Dery, the system brought lightning, heavy rain and strong winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in the metro for Ramsey, Dakota, Washington, Hennepin County and is in effect until 8/27 9:30PM. Stay tuned to Kare 11 on air and online for the latest information. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/7qkTxU8xPW — KARE 11 Weather (@kare11wx) August 28, 2022

This is the scene in Northern Dakota County right now. Heavy winds and small hail are pelting us here. @KARE11 @BenDeryKARE11 #KARE11Weather pic.twitter.com/JIXKITTGx3 — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) August 28, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

