State Fair holds one-day ticket flash sale

For Tuesday only, fair fans can get admission tickets for the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together for four bucks off.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 6, 2021.

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for that die hard state fair-goer? There's a good option, but you'd better act fast.

The Minnesota State Fair is offering 2022 admission tickets for just $12 - that's four bucks off standard adult admission - but the deal is only good for Tuesday, Nov. 23. The fair website says there's a limit of eight tickets per order, and just one order per customer.

Flash sale $12 tickets are only available via email for home printing or by text for mobile download. If you want them mailed to you the price goes up to a pre-fair discounted $13 per ticket beginning Dec. 1.

Purchasers can also access special print at home cards for gift givers.