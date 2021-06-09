State Fair holds one-day ticket flash sale

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 6, 2021.
Looking for the perfect holiday gift for that die hard state fair-goer? There's a good option, but you'd better act fast.
The Minnesota State Fair is offering 2022 admission tickets for just $12 - that's four bucks off standard adult admission - but the deal is only good for Tuesday, Nov. 23. The fair website says there's a limit of eight tickets per order, and just one order per customer.
Flash sale $12 tickets are only available via email for home printing or by text for mobile download. If you want them mailed to you the price goes up to a pre-fair discounted $13 per ticket beginning Dec. 1.
Purchasers can also access special print at home cards for gift givers.
For more information on the flash sale, rules and limitations, check out the Minnesota State Fair website.