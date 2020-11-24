State Fair offers flash ticket sale, gift ideas, giving opportunities

For one day only you can get a ticket for admission for $10, a full $5 off the normal gate price. There is a limit of 12 per person.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Looking for a holiday gift for that hard-to-buy-for person? The Minnesota State Fair has a few ideas.

On Tuesday the Great Minnesota Get-Together is holding a flash ticket sale for the 2021 fair. For one day only you can get a ticket for admission for $10, a full $5 off the normal gate price. There is a limit of 12 per person, and the offer is good until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased at the State Fair website.

Anticipation for the 2021 Minnesota State Fair is heightened after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

If the person you're buying for is more the hold-it-in their-hands type, perhaps a State Fair t-shirt, button, magnet or other merch would make a good stocking stuffer. You can find a wide variety of items at StateFairWare.com, and the site will be offering holiday discounts and deals throughout the season. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.

Have a favorite vendor you'd like to support? The Minnesota State Fair has created a searchable hub to help find that business, or perhaps locate a new shopping surprise. You can find the fair finder marketplace on the state fair website.

And finally, if you'd rather gift to a cause in the name of someone special, a contribution to the State Fair Foundation is an option, along with a personalized brick or bench.