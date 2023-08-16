Sweet Martha's bringing back special edition State Fair merch

Along with tie-dye shirts, stickers and more, a limited number of t-shirts from Sweet Martha's collaboration with The Black Keys are up for grabs on Aug. 24.

ST PAUL, Minn. — What's better than a bucket of cookies and a glass of milk?

Cookies, milk... and merch.

For the upcoming Great Minnesota Get-Together, state fair staple Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar is bringing back its popular merchandise collection for another year - along with a rock and roll collab.

Here's what's up for grabs.

First, there's the classic Sweet Martha's merch. Starting Thursday, Aug. 17, t-shirts, sweatshirts water bottles and more will be available for purchase on the Sweet Martha's website. This year's collection includes a classic grey crewneck and navy blue shirts, along with new tie-dye items for 2023. Back in 2020 when the cookie company rolled out tie-dye merch for the first time, it sold out in seconds.

And then there's the Sweet Marthat's collaboration with The Black Keys, who kick off the Grandstand music series on opening day. The extremely limited edition t-shirts are available inside the Grandstand's merchandise booth on Aug. 24 and will cost $40. If you want one, move fast - only 250 shirts will go up for sale.

A portion of the proceeds from the Sweet Martha's merchandise and the Black Keys special edition shirts will benefit the Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library.

