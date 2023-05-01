The Black Keys added to 2023 State Fair Grandstand Series

The Grammy-winning duo and their band will kick off the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Aug. 24, with opening act The Velveteers.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Childhood friends-turned-blues rockers The Black Keys will bring their gritty garage sound to the 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Series.

Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney and band will play the fair's opening night, Thursday, Aug. 24. Opening the show will be The Velveteers. Tickets are priced at $69, $91, $101 and $159 and are all reserved seating. They go on sale this Friday, May 5 via Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

Auerbach and Carney first met in school back in their hometown of Akron, Ohio, but really became a band after both dropped out of college. They earned a cult following by playing small clubs while touring in a van, but graduated to arenas after their 2010 breakthrough album "Brothers," which resulted in The Black Keys winning three Grammy Awards. Their 2011 follow-up El Camino received strong reviews and peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

The tour that will bring them to Falcon Heights is to promote the band's latest album "Dropout Boogie."

“When I sit down and play with Pat, I’m instantly transported to a basement in Akron. And it’s a really good feeling," Auerbach shared in a statement announcing the Grandstand show. "It’s the natural chemistry Pat and I have. Being in a band this long is a testament to that. It was a real gift that we were given.”

Only one night remains open for the 2023 State Fair Grandstand Series, and that's Friday, Sept. 1.

