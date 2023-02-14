The Chicks to rule the roost at Minnesota State Fair

Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire will land in Falcon Heights for a Grandstand show Aug. 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — One of the biggest acts of the late 90s-early 2000s will bring their unusual blend of country, bluegrass, pop and protest music to the Great Minnesota Get-Together this August.

The Chicks, originally known as Dixie Chicks, are booked for the Grandstand Series on Friday, Aug. 25. Tickets (all reserved seating) are $77, $97 and $197. They go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 via Etix or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Originally hailing from Dallas, Texas, The Chicks are lead singer Natalie Maines and sisters Emily Strayer (guitar, dobro, banjo) and Martie Maguire (fiddle, mandolin, guitar). The ladies exploded on the country scene in 1998 with their album "Wide Open Spaces," which sold more units that year than all other country groups combined.

With hits like "Wide Open Spaces," "Cowboy Take Me Away," "There's Your Trouble" and "Travelin' Soldier," The Chicks have earned 13 Grammys and multiple awards from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music and Billboard. They have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists (and the only female group) to achieve multiple “diamond” selling (10 million copies) releases.

Along with being a hit machine, The Chicks have remained steadfast in their commitment to using their voices to enact social change, support democracy and lift up other women in music and the visual arts.

Warming up for The Chicks on their World Tour 2023 are Wild River, a group of singer/songwriters hailing from Toronto.

The Chicks join Duran Duran as announced headliners for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand series. More acts will be announced in coming days. To stay up to date, sign up for the e-newsletter at the state fair's website.

Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair