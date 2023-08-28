Check out who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn on Monday

Here's a look at some of the guests who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn on Monday.

People continue to enjoy this near-perfect stretch of weather by spending it at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Here's a look at some of the guests who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn on Monday:

4 p.m. Fair Fan Forecast

Lance Hospitality

Chef Gabe Meraz with Lancer Hospitality stopped by the KARE 11 Barn to talk about some of the food available this year at the Coliseum.

5 p.m. Fan Fair Forecast

The seniors from the Somerset High School band helped out with the forecast at the KARE 11 Barn.

