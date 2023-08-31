Simply the best: Top vendors from the 2023 Minnesota State Fair

Out of all the food vendors, businesses and booths you'll find at the fairgrounds, 12 have earned bragging rights as the best of the 2023 fair.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — As one of the biggest state fairs in the country, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is famous for having tons and tons of choices.

Dairy malt or milkshake? Giant slide or big wheel? Whatever you want, chances are you'll find it.

With hundreds of vendors spread out across 322 acres of the fairgrounds, it can be tough to narrow down any favorites, but at this year's Minnesota State Fair, 12 earned bragging rights as the best of the 2023 fair.

The awardees, announced Thursday, Aug. 31, were chosen for their "exceptional, efficient customer service," "knowledgeable staff with positive attitudes," "amazing visual presentation and positive image," "premium quality products" and "great value," according to the Minnesota State Fair.

Check out this year's winners:

Afro Deli: Menu includes beef, chicken and veggie sambusas, plantains, mango juice and iced and spiced Somali tea. This is their inaugural year at the State Fair.

Aria Handmade: They feature a handcrafted collection of products made from naturally recycled and repurposed materials, plus handbags, jewelry and clothing.

Bamboo Switch: Sells a full line of branded earth-friendly products, including cutlery, travel items, bags, baskets, hair ties and more.

Downdraft by Family Entertainment: This ride is located at Mighty Midway.

Jammy Sammies by BRIM: Serves a variety of sandwiches and coffee and lemonade drinks, including an Official New Food this year – two flavors of a jam’nade beverage – blueberry mint and strawberry jalapeño.

Long-Range Basketball by Oren Concessions: This game is located at Mighty Midway.

The Minnesotan: Sells logo’d caps and hats and sweatshirts and T-shirts for adults and kids.

Must Be Ruff: Sells all-natural, soft-baked, Minnesota-made dog treats.

O’Gara’s at the Fair: Menu includes food and drinks from Reuben rolls to fish & chips to burgers and more, plus a wide selection of brews.

Raiders by Wanderlust Amusements: This fun house is located at Kidway.

Union Hmong Kitchen: Menu includes Nqaij with chilled rice noodles, 5-Spiced Thai Tea as well as an Official New Food this year - Galabao (steamed pork bun).

Visit Bemidji: Promotes tourism to Bemidji.

The Minnesota State Fair runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. Click here for more information on tickets, hours, parking and transportation.

