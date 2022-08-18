One local hospital has tips for a safe Minnesota State Fair experience

Regions Hospital EMS said they've seen everything from sunburns to dehydration during their 14-year tenure at the fair.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The seven-day countdown to the fair is on and Regions Hospital is helping fairgoers prepare by releasing a list of tips to stay safe and healthy while indulging in all your favorite foods.

Regions EMS says items such as medication, including for allergies, daily medication and any over-the-counter pain relievers should be brought along. In addition, bandages for small cuts or blisters as well as hand sanitizer to use before eating or touching animals at exhibits are also good to have on your person.

To prevent heat-related illness, Regions EMS suggests bringing sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher, plenty of water bottles and portable fans to cool off.

Regions Hospital staff will can be located at the first aid stations inside the 4-H building and West End Market to treat fairgoers. Medical treatment at these stations is free.

You can also find Health Fair 11 at the fair this year, located at the intersection of Dan Patch Avenue and Cooper Street. Medical and informational services such as flu vaccinations, blood pressure tests and sleep assessments are available all 14-days of the fair. Plus, you can stop by the KARE 11 barn onsite to cool off with some free water.

Regions Hospital EMS is entering their 14th consecutive year as the official first aid provider and will be onsite all 12 days.

