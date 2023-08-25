x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Minnesota State Fair

Check out who stopped by the KARE 11 Barn on Friday

The State Fair is off an running and guests continue to find their way to the KARE 11 Barn.
Credit: KARE 11
KARE 11 Barn at the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair is off an running and guests continue to find their way to the KARE 11 Barn, including a handful of helpful fans for the State Fair Fan Forecast.

Here's a look at everyone who stopped by:

Fan Forecast

A team of visitors to the KARE Barn helped meteorologist Jamie Kagol with the forecast.

The Eco Experience

The Eco Experience works to teach people about the air, climate and water sources. 

Related Articles

Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair

Watch the latest coverage of the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together from KARE 11 in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Live at the KARE Barn: Maria Isa

Before You Leave, Check This Out