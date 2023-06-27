Work at the Minnesota State Fair

The fair's employment center is now open, and approximately 1,700 workers will be needed to pull of the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Are you one of those people who love the Minnesota State Fair so much you could go there for every day of its 12-day run?

Heck, you could even make some dough while doing it.

The employment center at the Great Minnesota Get-Together is up and running as of Tuesday, with about 1,700 jobs that need filling. Those positions run the gamut, from ticket sellers and takers, parking and park & ride attendants, rides & games ticket takers, barn attendants, custodians and more.

State Fair organizers say the jobs are open to anyone age 16 or older, and most require no prior experience. Shifts range from six to 12 hours per day (depending on the position) for the 12 days of the fair. While most food and merchandise vendors hire their own employees, select vendor jobs will be available at the Employment Center throughout the summer as well.

Those interested in fair-time employment can visit the employment center between now and the fair, which starts Aug. 24. It's located across the street from the fairgrounds at 1640 Como Ave. Job seekers are encouraged to register online prior to coming to the Employment Center to speed up the hiring process.

For those who cannot register online ahead of time, all requirements can be completed on-site at the Employment Center. Any applicant who needs assistance with completing the application process should contact the employment department via email or by calling 651-288-4475.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 24 to Monday (Labor Day), Sept. 4.

