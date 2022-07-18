Minneapolis Aquatennial honors women in sports at Torchlight Parade

Lindsay Whalen and five more "local and legendary" female athletes will serve as Grand Marshals of the annual Aquatennial event.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Aquatennial's annual CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade will honor the 50th anniversary of Title IX this year with its selection of Grand Marshals.

According to a news release, six "local and legendary female athletes" have been chosen as co-Grand Marshals in 2022:

Peg Brenden : One of the first girls in Minnesota to earn a varsity letter, Brenden fought for the right to play high school tennis in the 1970s.

: One of the first girls in Minnesota to earn a varsity letter, Brenden fought for the right to play high school tennis in the 1970s. Tasha Feigh : A five-time gymnastics medalist at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, Feigh also played several years in the Osseo district's adapted sports program.

: A five-time gymnastics medalist at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, Feigh also played several years in the Osseo district's adapted sports program. Lisa Lissimore : A recent retiree after more than three decades with the Minnesota State High School League, and was inducted into the Minnesota Girls Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

: A recent retiree after more than three decades with the Minnesota State High School League, and was inducted into the Minnesota Girls Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. Fartun Osman : A former player and head coach for the Somali Women's National Basketball team, Osman was recognized by the NCAA with its 2022 Legacy Award for her community work, including as founder and CEO of Girls Rock, which promotes sports for Somali and Muslim girls.

: A former player and head coach for the Somali Women's National Basketball team, Osman was recognized by the NCAA with its 2022 Legacy Award for her community work, including as founder and CEO of Girls Rock, which promotes sports for Somali and Muslim girls. Jessie Stomski Seim : A former pro basketball player for the Charlotte Sting in the WNBA and teams in Europe, Stomski Seim now serves as General Counsel for the Prairie Island Indian Community.

: A former pro basketball player for the Charlotte Sting in the WNBA and teams in Europe, Stomski Seim now serves as General Counsel for the Prairie Island Indian Community. Lindsay Whalen: One of Minnesota's best-known female athletes, Whalen won four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx and two Olympic Gold medals. She is now head coach of the University of Minnesota women's basketball team.

“We are thrilled to continue the celebration of Title IX’s 50th anniversary as we welcome thousands to downtown Minneapolis to enjoy incredible parade units and great entertainment,” said Leah Wong, Vice President of External Relations for the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

The CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The parade runs along Nicollet Mall from 12th Street to 4th Street.

Watch more morning headlines: