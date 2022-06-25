'We still have each other': Twin Cities Pride holds extra meaning amid national conversation over human rights

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of people took to Loring Park in Minneapolis Saturday to celebrate the 50th year of Twin Cities Pride.
People of all ages enjoyed dance performances on a main stage, visited vendors, and flaunted colorful fashions.
A drag queen from Fargo, North Dakota, who goes by the stage name Summer Fun performed on the stage Saturday. She was decked from head to toes in sequins.
"Getting to see everyone’s fashion, getting everyone to communicate and get together again…to be in a safe space together. That’s what I kind of look for and come for," Summer Fun said. "Very, very positive. Friendly. Very colorful…good vibes all around."
Esha Thomas, a Twin Cities native, said they have been coming to Twin Cities
Pride since they were younger.
"I love the atmosphere, I love the vibe, I love the people. I come here every year," Thomas said. "It’s the love. You’re not judged. You’re open to wear anything you want and be anybody you want. I love it."
However, many who attended Saturday said there was an underlying somber feeling after Friday's Supreme Court ruling.
"It’s very much the deterioration of human rights in the US of A and it is disgusting and unfair," one attendee told KARE 11.
Linda Wolford, an ally who came to Pride to support her friends in the LGBTQ community, said Saturday felt like an escape.
"It’s very festive, unlike the rest of our country," Wolford said. "So it felt like a good escape today. To come here and see people who are not about what’s going on in the bigger picture in our country."
It's a sentiment Summer Fun agreed with, as well.
"Coming together, loving, embracing each other, and knowing that we still have each other, even though the tough times we’re in right now, that we’re still able to be one and love each other," she said. "Still look for a brighter future. And know there is one."