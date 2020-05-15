Twin Cities Pride goes virtual, celebration set for July 27-28

The event, which was postponed due to COVID-19, will be recreated in a virtual format that will unfold over July 27 and 28.

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities Pride organizers know it will be a challenge to virtually recreate the energy and excitement that accompanies their face-to face celebrations, but they're ready to give it a shot.

The event, which was postponed due to COVID-19, will be recreated in a virtual format that will unfold over July 27 and 28. The celebration will feature a virtual marketplace to connect the community with local vendors, a virtual concert series, a virtual art show, a virtual Rainbow Run 5k presented by UnitedHealth Group and a virtual Ashley Rukes LGBTQ Pride Parade.

“Twin Cities Pride may look different in 2020, but we’re excited to celebrate with everyone in a new way,” said Twin Cities Pride Board Chair Darcie Baumann. “We’re also very grateful we can continue supporting our vendors and small business partners.”

While details of the big weekend are still being ironed out, Pride organizers say they’re grateful for the continued community support they’ve received even after the postponement of the in-person event.

In Pride's longstanding tradition of naming a Parade Grand Marshal, event organizers have reserved the honor for all essential workers keeping our communities running during COVID-19. Pride is asking the community to recognize their loved ones using #TCPride2020.