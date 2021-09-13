Youth Performance Co. cancels in-person fundraiser but plans to return with holiday show

Must the show go on? A local theater shares how young artists are adjusting during the pandemic.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Beginning Tuesday, a number of Broadway musicals will return to New York City after more than a year away. Meanwhile, local theaters, many of which haven't produced a mainstage show since March 2020, are continuing to make adjustments.

Around two weeks ago, Youth Performance Company called off its in-person fundraiser, Cattle Call, due to COVID concerns. Before the pandemic, the award-winning organization held Cattle Call annually. Tickets included a dinner, performances, and participation in a silent auction.

"It's a really important event for us because 30% of our budget is raised through Cattle Call," YPC's artistic director, Jacie Knight, said.

Last year, for the first time, YPC employees did what most non-profits had to do. They moved their cherished event online. Knight says the live, virtual event brought in around 40% less money than the in-person fundraiser normally brings.

She also believes virtual live events have lost appeal. So when making the difficult decision to cancel this year's in-person fundraiser, they didn't want to replace it with another virtual event. At least, not in the same format.

"People are really tired of that," Knight said.

Instead, they're doing a wine raffle and week-long silent auction while sharing videos on social media. The videos include clips from previous shows and young artist testimonials.

"Even if they don't donate or go to the silent auction, they at least now know we're here," Cattle Call director and host Doug Neithercott said.

"What's really almost as important as raising the money is for people to see these incredible kids at work and also to hear the impact that being involved in the arts has had in their life," Knight added.

Of course, YPC isn't alone in having to make modifications. When the Guthrie Theater returns to the stage Sept. 30, audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination.

"Stages and Stepping Stone and Minneapolis Children's Theatre and Chinese Dance and the Capri Theater, we all meet on a regular basis," Knight said. "All of us are kind of coming back to theater with our holiday production in December. That's the plan."

In fact, YPC plans to hold auditions Sept. 23 for its holiday production of "the World According to Snoopy."

"We have chosen to say that all of our young artists need to be vaccinated," said Neithercott, who is set to direct the show.

That means no one under 12 may audition, which is unusual for this place. The cast is also expected to wear masks during rehearsals.

"We've all had to really learn to be fluid with what we're doing and invent, reinvent, rethink everything," Knight said.