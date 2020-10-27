Fair-themed restaurant and entertainment concept opening at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Fair on 4, a new restaurant and entertainment space, will be opening in Mall of America in early December.
The restaurant, as its name indicates, will be a fair-inspired dining experience offering fast-casual, self-serve fair food including cheese curds, corn dogs and a pizza kitchen as well as a full bar.
The space will also offer a variety of standard entertainment options, such as go-carts and an arcade, as well as more niche choices including axe throwing and hammerschlagen.
Additionally, the 35,000 square foot space includes a stage for live music, a large exterior patio and a private event space that will be available for rent.
“We wanted to create something fresh and new at Mall of America while celebrating our beloved state of Minnesota, and what better way than having an atmosphere filled with everyone’s favorite fair foods and activities year round,” said Jeff Brown, Managing Partner of The Fair on 4, in a press release Tuesday. “This new concept will include something for all occasions, whether it be a family visiting Minnesota or locals meeting for happy hour. With the mixture of amazing food, craft cocktails, and entertainment around every corner, there will be something for everyone to enjoy at The Fair on 4.”