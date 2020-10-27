Fair-themed restaurant and entertainment concept opening at Mall of America

“We wanted to create something fresh and new at Mall of America while celebrating our beloved state of Minnesota, and what better way than having an atmosphere filled with everyone’s favorite fair foods and activities year round,” said Jeff Brown, Managing Partner of The Fair on 4, in a press release Tuesday. “This new concept will include something for all occasions, whether it be a family visiting Minnesota or locals meeting for happy hour. With the mixture of amazing food, craft cocktails, and entertainment around every corner, there will be something for everyone to enjoy at The Fair on 4.”