Fans flock to Minneapolis for Rolling Stones concert, MDH hosts vaccine clinic outside stadium

The bands "No Filter Tour" was postponed last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fans of the Rolling Stones remember the first time they heard their favorite tunes from the legendary band.

"The first time I heard sticky fingers with the zippers, I was three and I was hooked," said Robert Tarango. "Start me up is always a favorite."

"1966, you know you saw everyone in the 60's," said long-time fan, Carol Gunther.

Gunther traveled to the Twin Cities from Southeast Georgia. She's one of dozens of fans outside the U.S. Bank Stadium in Downtown Minneapolis, gearing up for the return of the band's "No Filter Tour" - after it was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

A mobile vaccination site hosted by the Minnesota Health Department was held outside the stadium, as COVID-19 concerns linger across the country.

"I'm vaccinated so I don't have to fear that, but I'm glad we are at a place where we can start doing these things again," said Dylan Edwards.

It's Emmanuel Bustos' first classic rock concert alongside his grandfather. "I feel like it's an honor to be with him here, an opportunity to connect more and be here for the music, as well," said Bustos.

This marks the rock and roll legends first time reuniting following the death of famed drummer, Charlie Watts, back in August.

"You can't replace Charlie, but I think Steve Jordan is going to do an amazing job," said Robert Tarango.

As fans line up for tonight's concert, they're remembering a legend - gone too soon.

"That's going to be a good show tonight, that tribute to him," said Gunther. "You never know when they'll stop touring, so every show could be a once-in-a-lifetime event," said Edwards.