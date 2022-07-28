Film starring Twin Cities comedians to fully share profits with cast, crew

A north Minneapolis man is changing the way actors and crew members get paid for their work.

MINNEAPOLIS — Even when the cameras aren't rolling, the jokes are. That's because, in "Switcharoo," most of the cast members are professional comedians.

"The whole movie felt like a blooper," director of photography Nino Powers said.

Written by Altisha Lewis and directed by Ricky Collins, "Switcharoo" is about two roommates who switch bodies after finding a mysterious substance. Collins, who also handled casting, is the proud owner of Packed House Live, a streaming website where the short film will live. He says, while humorous, there's also a deeper takeaway.

"With the climate of how our country has been, I think a lot of times we're not … having empathy for each other and what we're going through," he said.

"Ricky was calling me; he was like, 'You're a realtor, right? You can get me into some of these houses," the comedian joked.

Trevor Hanson-Voss worked with Powers to film the scenes, which they say took longer than anticipated because of all of the joking around. While the total experience lasted about a month, Collins says the benefits will last a lifetime because of his unique business model.

"Say if somebody pays you $10,000, that may be a good payday, but … on the back end of it, a lot of times creators don't have anything," he said. "This is the first profit-sharing movie in Minnesota history where all of the cast and production members have equity in the movie."

"Switcharoo" premieres this Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Capri Theater in North Minneapolis. After that, it's available for streaming on Packed House Live.

