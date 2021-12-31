Final three shows of 'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' at Ordway canceled due to COVID

Anyone who purchased tickets for shows scheduled on Friday, Dec. 31, Saturday, Jan. 1 or Sunday, Jan. 2 should reach out to the Ordway's ticket office for a refund.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The final three performances of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the show's crew.

According to Ordway officials, shows scheduled on Friday, Dec. 31, Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2 are canceled, and anyone who purchased tickets for these shows should contact the Ordway ticket office at 651-224-4222 to request a refund or to receive credits for a future show.