Final three shows of 'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' at Ordway canceled due to COVID

ST PAUL, Minn. — The final three performances of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the show's crew.
According to Ordway officials, shows scheduled on Friday, Dec. 31, Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2 are canceled, and anyone who purchased tickets for these shows should contact the Ordway ticket office at 651-224-4222 to request a refund or to receive credits for a future show.
The Ordway has two remaining shows remaining in their Broadway series, including "An Officer and a Gentleman," which is scheduled from Jan. 20-Jan. 23, "Waitress" from Mar. 8-Mar. 13. These shows remain scheduled, according to Ordway officials.