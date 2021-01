The venue said it will be following all Minnesota COVID-19 guidelines for guests. The limited tickets sold out but it could be a look at the future.

MINNEAPOLIS — Live concerts in-person are a thing again at the historic First Avenue.

Charlie Parr has a Sunday residency at the venue this month. The venue opened up limited live tickets for his now sold-out upcoming show on Sunday, January 17.

The Minneapolis venue said it will be following all Minnesota COVID-19 guidelines, including tickets sold in pairs, capacity limits, social distancing and masks.