For science! Science Museum reopening to members in August, public in September

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Science Museum of Minnesota announced on Twitter it will reopen to members in August, and the general public in September.

Members will be allowed back through the museum's doors the weekends of August 21-23 and August 28-30.

The public reopening will be staged September 4-6.

It's all part of the museum's phased reopening approach.

Masks and advanced reservations will be required.

You can learn more about what the institution is doing to keep guest's safe during COVID-19 on their website.

You can buy your tickets or reserve your spot, online.

