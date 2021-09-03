Four Princess Kay finalists share unique bond in family & butter

At this year's Minnesota State Fair, Katrina Thoe found herself following in the footsteps of her elder siblings as a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Aug. 27, 2021.

Four sisters who grew up working on their family's sixth-generation dairy farm in Dodge County now share another unique experience - having their likenesses carved into butter.

This year at the Minnesota State Fair, Katrina Thoe found herself following in the footsteps of her elder siblings as a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

All three of Katrina's sisters - Bonnie, Amanda and McCayla - have also shared the honor of being named a finalist for Minnesota Dairy Princess.



Bonnie began the tradition in 2001:

Followed by Amanda in 2006:

And McCayla in 2014:

Katrina has also served as a Dairy Princess in Dodge County since 2019.