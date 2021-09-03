Four Princess Kay finalists share unique bond in family & butter

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Aug. 27, 2021.
Four sisters who grew up working on their family's sixth-generation dairy farm in Dodge County now share another unique experience - having their likenesses carved into butter.
This year at the Minnesota State Fair, Katrina Thoe found herself following in the footsteps of her elder siblings as a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
All three of Katrina's sisters - Bonnie, Amanda and McCayla - have also shared the honor of being named a finalist for Minnesota Dairy Princess.
Bonnie began the tradition in 2001:
Followed by Amanda in 2006:
And McCayla in 2014:
Katrina has also served as a Dairy Princess in Dodge County since 2019.
To be considered to represent Minnesota's dairy industry as Princess Kay of the Milky Way, a candidate must live or work on an active dairy farm. Of Minnesota's hundreds of eligible contenders, only 10 are selected to vie for the royal title at the Minnesota State Fair.