x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Four Princess Kay finalists share unique bond in family & butter

At this year's Minnesota State Fair, Katrina Thoe found herself following in the footsteps of her elder siblings as a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Aug. 27, 2021.

Four sisters who grew up working on their family's sixth-generation dairy farm in Dodge County now share another unique experience - having their likenesses carved into butter.

Credit: McCayla Thoe
Katrina Thoe is the fourth of four sisters to be named a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

This year at the Minnesota State Fair, Katrina Thoe found herself following in the footsteps of her elder siblings as a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way. 

Credit: McCayla Thoe
The Thoe family from left to right: Parents Jeff and Susie Thoe, Katrina Thoe, Owen Austin, Bonnie Thoe-Austin, Lane Austin, McCayla Thoe and Jordan Groski.

All three of Katrina's sisters - Bonnie, Amanda and McCayla - have also shared the honor of being named a finalist for Minnesota Dairy Princess.

Bonnie began the tradition in 2001:

Credit: McCayla Thoe
Bonnie Thoe, 2001

Followed by Amanda in 2006:

Credit: McCayla Thoe
Amanda Thoe, 2006

And McCayla in 2014:

Credit: McCayla Thoe
McCayla Thoe, 2014

Katrina has also served as a Dairy Princess in Dodge County since 2019.

To be considered to represent Minnesota's dairy industry as Princess Kay of the Milky Way, a candidate must live or work on an active dairy farm. Of Minnesota's hundreds of eligible contenders, only 10 are selected to vie for the royal title at the Minnesota State Fair.

Related Articles