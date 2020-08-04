Get paid for watching TV while social distancing at home

CableTV.com is offering five people a $2,000 paycheck just for watching their favorite show.

With millions of people spending their social distancing time in front of their televisions, wouldn't it be cool to get paid for all of that binge viewing?

Turns out, you can.

CableTV.com is hiring five people for the dream job of watching their favorite TV show.

Each person chosen will receive $2,000 to watch every episode of every season of their favorite series and post about it on social media.

According to the CableTV.com's Dream Job announcement, qualified applicants need to be at least 18 years old, eligible to work in the United States, and an active social media user.

To apply, you'll need to fill out an online application and write 200 words about why you'd be a good fit for the job.

The five people hired will each receive $2,000 plus a bunch of other perks, including snacks, a gift card, a blanket, and a one-year subscription to a streaming service of their choice.

The announcement notes that those chosen for the gig can pick any show they want; but if they're strategic about it, the hourly breakdown of their $2,000 paycheck could look pretty impressive.

"Ideally, you’d pick your favorite show because who doesn’t want to get paid to watch something they love? But smart business peeps could screen the lone season of Freaks and Geeks and be done with this temp gig in only 13.2 hours (hourly wage: $151.52). Labor-of-love types could view all 679 episodes of The Simpsons and not care that they’ll make only $8.02 an hour," the announcement said.